In Kyiv, after the Russian attack, Lukyanivska metro station is closed, others are working normally

In Kyiv, after a massive Russian attack, the Lukyanivska metro station is closed, while others are operating as usual, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Lukyanivska metro station is closed for entry and exit, trains pass by without stopping. All other metro stations are operating as usual, and the normal train schedule is gradually being restored. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration on social media.

Due to the massive enemy attack, the movement of a number of public transport routes has been temporarily changed.

Further changes to traffic will be announced additionally.

Rescuers confirmed one person died as a result of the attack on Kyiv and showed the aftermath of the strikes