Zelenskyy instructed to start working on extending sanctions that are expiring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on strengthening sanctions policy, instructing to extend the validity of expiring sanctions and accelerate synchronization with partners. In September, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 166 individuals and 127 legal entities, and also synchronized British sanctions.

Zelenskyy instructed to start working on extending sanctions that are expiring

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on strengthening sanctions policy and synchronizing sanctions with partners. The Head of State instructed to start working on extending the validity of sanctions that are expiring, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Advisor – Authorized Representative of the Head of State on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk reported on the results – new sanctions steps and synchronization of sanctions with partners.

As reported by the OP, in September, Ukraine adopted five sanctions decisions. In total, sanctions were imposed against 166 individuals and 127 legal entities. These are those who help the Russian military-industrial complex, the shadow fleet and energy sector, propagandists, pro-Russian figures from Moldova, and individuals serving the occupier in temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, our country synchronized British sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

Rubio explained why the US is not rushing with tough sanctions against Russia23.09.25, 16:17 • 3281 view

Also, on September 15, the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia presented a working document "New Sanctions to Force Russia to Agree to a Ceasefire in Ukraine," which contains recommendations to strengthen restrictions against Russia's energy and financial sectors.

This month, important sanctions steps were also taken by the US, Great Britain, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

In particular, the United States added 32 entities to the list of companies and organizations that are prohibited or restricted from importing American goods and technologies without a special license.

Great Britain approved two sanctions packages. One of them included one hundred positions: 70 tankers, 27 companies, manufacturers and suppliers for the Russian military-industrial complex, and three individuals. The second concerns ten people involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Japan imposed sanctions against companies of the Russian military-industrial complex, individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children and the annexation of Crimea.

Australia applied sanctions against 95 tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. In addition, Australia, Japan, Canada, and New Zealand supported the decision to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and set the price at $47.60 per barrel.

Each of these packages takes into account Ukraine's proposals and already imposed sanctions. Our country continues to coordinate with partners and expects the adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package as soon as possible.

The President instructed to start working on extending the validity of sanctions that are expiring and to accelerate the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions by partners. According to the Head of State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state institutions should promptly support the work on strengthening sanctions policy, the OP summarized.

Zelenskyy on EU sanctions package: we hope Hungary will hear a key NATO ally26.09.25, 23:16 • 3252 views

Antonina Tumanova

