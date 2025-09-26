Ukraine is awaiting the approval of the 19th package of EU sanctions and hopes that Hungary will heed a key NATO ally and respect US President Donald Trump. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

We are awaiting the approval of the 19th package of EU sanctions. We are awaiting steps from the US. We appreciate President Trump's position regarding those in Europe who still buy Russian oil and pursue a policy of dependence on Russian schemes. We hope that Hungary will heed a key NATO ally and respect the US President – currently, no one in Europe sees such respect from Hungary. - said Zelenskyy.

The President added that the US is ready to fill the European market with energy resources so that no one needs to even look towards Russia.

The Middle East is ready to work with Europe. Every nation in Europe can become stronger without Russia. - noted the Head of State.

Recall

EU member state ambassadors today for the first time discussed the bloc's 19th package of sanctions against Russia, with Slovakia currently blocking the decision.