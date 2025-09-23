$41.380.13
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 30 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 6444 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 8306 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 31425 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 29460 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 31314 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 46195 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 47380 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43843 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 68610 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubio explained why the US is not rushing with tough sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US is refraining from tough sanctions against Russia to preserve the possibility of being a mediator in achieving peace. He criticized European countries for continuing to buy Russian fossil fuels.

Rubio explained why the US is not rushing with tough sanctions against Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defends the US position on refraining from imposing tough sanctions against Russia, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Rubio reportedly defended US policy on Russia and the war in Ukraine.

In an interview with NBC's Today show, Rubio argued that "the moment we escalate sanctions and everything else, our ability to mediate peace decreases."

However, he admitted that the US might have to impose tougher sanctions on Russia "at some point" in the future.

Rubio criticized European countries that continue to buy Russian fossil fuels, calling it "absurd," and urged them to increase pressure on Russia, echoing arguments heard from US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK last week, the publication writes.

Some countries "are asking the US to impose additional sanctions, but there are countries in Europe that are not doing enough, so I think they need to do more," Rubio said.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine