Rubio explained why the US is not rushing with tough sanctions against Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defends the US position on refraining from imposing tough sanctions against Russia, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Rubio reportedly defended US policy on Russia and the war in Ukraine.

In an interview with NBC's Today show, Rubio argued that "the moment we escalate sanctions and everything else, our ability to mediate peace decreases."

However, he admitted that the US might have to impose tougher sanctions on Russia "at some point" in the future.

Rubio criticized European countries that continue to buy Russian fossil fuels, calling it "absurd," and urged them to increase pressure on Russia, echoing arguments heard from US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK last week, the publication writes.

Some countries "are asking the US to impose additional sanctions, but there are countries in Europe that are not doing enough, so I think they need to do more," Rubio said.

