Trump accused Europe of not being tough enough on sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump believes that the European Union is not tough enough in the context of imposing sanctions against Russia. The head of the White House stated this to reporters before departing from Bedminster, New Jersey, en route to Washington, D.C., reports UNN.

The head of the White House stated that NATO and Europe "are not doing their job" as they continue to buy Russian energy carriers.

Listen, Europe is my friend, but they buy oil from Russia. So you can't expect us to be the only ones operating at full capacity. I don't want them to buy oil.

He noted that European sanctions against Russia are not tough enough.

I am ready to impose sanctions, but they must strengthen their own in accordance with what I am doing. ... Now they are only talking, but not acting. Look – they buy oil from Russia, we don't buy oil from Russia. They buy a lot of oil from Russia. This is not a deal.