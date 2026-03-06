$43.810.09
Zelenskyy held a security meeting in Donetsk region: tasks for road repairs on evacuation routes identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

President Zelenskyy held a security meeting in the Donetsk region, where tasks for protecting critical infrastructure and repairing roads were identified. They also discussed the region's preparation for the heating season and counter-sabotage measures.

Zelenskyy held a security meeting in Donetsk region: tasks for road repairs on evacuation routes identified

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a security meeting in Donetsk region. The meeting participants identified tasks for protecting priority critical infrastructure facilities and repairing roads on evacuation routes, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

At the command post of the 81st separate airmobile Slobozhanska brigade, which defends Sloviansk from the north - from the directions of Yampil and Siversk, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from its commander on the operational situation, awarded the soldiers, and held a security meeting.

It was attended by: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, deputy head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, heads of law enforcement agencies and the Defense Forces, government representatives (online).

Filashkin noted that almost 200,000 people live in the territories of Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine, and reported on the start of preparations for the next heating season in the region.

Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy06.03.26, 17:23 • 19982 views

The meeting participants, together with Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, identified tasks for protecting priority critical infrastructure facilities and repairing roads on evacuation routes in Donetsk region.

The Head of State also heard a report from the commander of the "East" operational-tactical group Dmytro Bratishko on the operational situation in Donetsk region and measures to defend Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The head of the main department of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Oleksandr Nadtochiy, reported on counter-sabotage measures in the region.

The military reported to Zelensky that the occupiers expect to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April06.03.26, 17:59 • 2476 views

Antonina Tumanova

