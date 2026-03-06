The military reported to Zelensky that the occupiers expect to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April

$43.810.09
03:35 PM
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 18974 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 31232 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 22275 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 17489 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 11388 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 11741 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 17886 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 33312 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 22683 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 31630 views
UNN Lite
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 2000 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 26657 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 23592 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 25480 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 46645 views
The military reported to Zelensky that the occupiers expect to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

Russian occupiers aim to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April, entering the city in small groups. This was reported by Anatoliy Kulykivsky, commander of the 28th separate mechanized brigade, to the President of Ukraine.

The military reported to Zelensky that the occupiers expect to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April

Russian occupiers expect to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April and have been tasked with entering the city in small groups at any cost to demonstrate their presence. This was reported by the commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, Colonel Anatoliy Kulykivskyi, during a report to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

At the command post of the 3rd battalion of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the unit's soldiers and heard the commander's report.

According to the Presidential Office, brigade commander Colonel Anatoliy Kulykivskyi reported on the situation in the defense zone in the area of Kostiantynivka and the nature of enemy actions. According to him, Russian occupiers expect to capture the city by the end of April and have been tasked with entering Kostiantynivka in small groups at any cost to demonstrate their presence.

Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy06.03.26, 17:23 • 14898 views

The Head of State also discussed with battalion and company commanders the logistics to Kostiantynivka using combined methods, including air and ground transport UAVs. In addition, issues of personnel manning, the implementation of the "18–24" programs, and the provision of additional funds for drones and pickup trucks were discussed.

Add

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers for their service and presented them with state awards.

Thank you for defending such an important direction for Ukraine, the eastern direction. You know that it is important not only from the point of view of defending our state on the battlefield, but also very important geopolitically. The stronger we are in the eastern direction, the stronger we are in the negotiation process. It is very important that Ukraine's resilience here is strong enough. Thank you for that!

- emphasized the President.

Antonina Tumanova

