The military reported to Zelensky that the occupiers expect to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April

Russian occupiers expect to capture Kostiantynivka by the end of April and have been tasked with entering the city in small groups at any cost to demonstrate their presence. This was reported by the commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, Colonel Anatoliy Kulykivskyi, during a report to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

At the command post of the 3rd battalion of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the unit's soldiers and heard the commander's report.

According to the Presidential Office, brigade commander Colonel Anatoliy Kulykivskyi reported on the situation in the defense zone in the area of Kostiantynivka and the nature of enemy actions. According to him, Russian occupiers expect to capture the city by the end of April and have been tasked with entering Kostiantynivka in small groups at any cost to demonstrate their presence.

The Head of State also discussed with battalion and company commanders the logistics to Kostiantynivka using combined methods, including air and ground transport UAVs. In addition, issues of personnel manning, the implementation of the "18–24" programs, and the provision of additional funds for drones and pickup trucks were discussed.

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers for their service and presented them with state awards.