In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 1472 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 7520 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 18625 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 18411 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 30550 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 21392 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27392 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24763 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24747 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery January 20, 10:30 AM • 17862 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic January 20, 10:57 AM • 31609 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth January 20, 01:02 PM • 10314 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO 02:32 PM • 12577 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection 02:39 PM • 13770 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director 07:12 PM • 3554 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia 03:45 PM • 18639 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality January 20, 01:28 PM • 30560 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic January 20, 10:57 AM • 31727 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport January 20, 07:20 AM • 44816 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship 05:49 PM • 3348 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes 05:16 PM • 4602 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure 04:21 PM • 4798 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection 02:39 PM • 13867 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO 02:32 PM • 12664 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7536 views

Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the situation in the regions and the restoration of energy infrastructure, calling the work of the Air Force in intercepting drones unsatisfactory. He emphasized the need for changes in the organization of air defense, despite the available resources.

Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special conference call regarding the situation in the regions and the restoration of energy infrastructure. The head of state reported that the most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv and the region due to morning drone attacks by "Shahed" drones on an energy facility. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the president called the work of the Air Force in intercepting drones unsatisfactory. Zelenskyy emphasized that despite the availability of necessary resources – mobile fire groups and F-16 fighters – the organization of air defense needs changes.

The work of the Air Force against "Shaheds" is unsatisfactory: there are interceptors, many forces are involved – mobile fire groups, F-16s are available, and the organization of the Air Force's work should be different

- the President emphasized.

This situation was discussed separately with the Minister of Defense. According to the President, appropriate conclusions will be drawn based on the analysis.

Over a million consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Zelenskyy 20.01.26, 20:05 • 1602 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
