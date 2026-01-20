Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special conference call regarding the situation in the regions and the restoration of energy infrastructure. The head of state reported that the most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv and the region due to morning drone attacks by "Shahed" drones on an energy facility. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the president called the work of the Air Force in intercepting drones unsatisfactory. Zelenskyy emphasized that despite the availability of necessary resources – mobile fire groups and F-16 fighters – the organization of air defense needs changes.

The work of the Air Force against "Shaheds" is unsatisfactory: there are interceptors, many forces are involved – mobile fire groups, F-16s are available, and the organization of the Air Force's work should be different - the President emphasized.

This situation was discussed separately with the Minister of Defense. According to the President, appropriate conclusions will be drawn based on the analysis.

