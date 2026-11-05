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Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2414 views

Zelenskyy thanked Democrats and Republicans for their support for Ukraine. He hopes for increased financial and military assistance from the United States.

Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time

For the first time since the U.S. midterm elections, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the Democrats’ victory and its potential impact on Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine. In an interview with ZDF, the head of state expressed hope for greater support for Ukraine, which could become "something positive that will influence Putin," UNN writes.

Details

Asked what the Democrats’ victory means for Ukraine, Zelensky replied: "I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine. They speak about restoring the connection between the United States and Europe. [...] Therefore, there is hope that there will be a balance of power and that we will receive more support."

In this context, Zelensky also expressed hope: "If Congress is now speaking about strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then this will be something positive that will influence Putin."

Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters05.11.26, 00:45 • 22510 views

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