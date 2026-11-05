$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
10:45 PM • 1154 views
Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters
09:05 PM • 11334 views
A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany
07:56 PM • 16115 views
Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks
07:38 PM • 14402 views
Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the talks in Abu Dhabi with Witkoff and Kushner — media
06:59 PM • 13402 views
Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and funding for 2027 — Umerov spoke about two important meetings in Brussels
06:27 PM • 14784 views
Frost and wet snow are coming to Ukraine — meteorologists have said when to expect them
05:39 PM • 18544 views
On November 5, strict schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many queues will be without power
November 4, 04:55 PM • 20592 views
The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender
November 4, 04:32 PM • 29261 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps
November 4, 04:04 PM • 21265 views
Clash in Borshchahivka: Valentyna Moloda remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO said that the midterm elections would not change Washington’s foreign policyNovember 4, 01:21 PM • 5318 views
A threat to life or sabotage: why Kolomoiskyi was once again not brought to the court hearingNovember 4, 01:31 PM • 7228 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menuNovember 4, 02:01 PM • 27597 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United StatesNovember 4, 02:27 PM • 27863 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 9306:19 PM • 9082 views
Publications
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next StepsNovember 4, 04:32 PM • 29261 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take placeNovember 4, 03:46 PM • 28256 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railwayNovember 4, 12:42 PM • 36069 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
November 4, 12:41 PM • 34198 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 86419 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology note09:19 PM • 1512 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 9306:19 PM • 9148 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United StatesNovember 4, 02:27 PM • 27901 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menuNovember 4, 02:01 PM • 27625 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhotoNovember 4, 01:17 PM • 29036 views
Actual
Bild
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Starlink

Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

After winning in both chambers of Congress, Democrats will be able to bring aid for Ukraine to a vote. It may be approved despite Trump's veto.

Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters

By gaining control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress starting in January, Democrats will be able to decide what to vote on and when. In particular, this could allow them to approve new aid for Ukraine. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The publication predicts that support for Kyiv "will likely be approved by the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump's veto."

Democratic aides said that aid for Kyiv is a priority

- the article says.

It is noted that although the Democrats' final majority has not yet been determined, support for Ukraine from this party and from many of Trump's Republicans in the past was so strong that Congress may be able to muster a sufficient majority to override the U.S. president's veto.

Let us recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested that a Democratic victory in the U.S. congressional midterm elections would make it possible to increase American support for Ukraine.

U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?03.11.26, 16:07 • 96649 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine