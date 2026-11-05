Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters

By gaining control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress starting in January, Democrats will be able to decide what to vote on and when. In particular, this could allow them to approve new aid for Ukraine. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The publication predicts that support for Kyiv "will likely be approved by the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump's veto."

Democratic aides said that aid for Kyiv is a priority - the article says.

It is noted that although the Democrats' final majority has not yet been determined, support for Ukraine from this party and from many of Trump's Republicans in the past was so strong that Congress may be able to muster a sufficient majority to override the U.S. president's veto.

Let us recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested that a Democratic victory in the U.S. congressional midterm elections would make it possible to increase American support for Ukraine.

U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?