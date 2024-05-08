Zelensky spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. They discussed a number of bilateral issues, UNN reports.

"I spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and expressed my gratitude to His Royal Highness for his consistent support of the Peace Formula, as well as his personal desire to help restore a just peace in Ukraine. We also discussed a number of bilateral issues," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Following phone conversations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands Mette Frederiksen and Mark Rutte, and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović-Burić confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

On June 15-16 , the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conferenceto look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.