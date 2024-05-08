Zelensky spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: details

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Zelensky spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51218 views

President Zelenskyy discussed bilateral issues and the Ukrainian formula for peace with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who expressed his desire to help restore peace in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke  with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. They discussed a number of bilateral issues, UNN reports.

"I spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and expressed my gratitude to His Royal Highness for his consistent support of the Peace Formula, as well as his personal desire to help restore a just peace in Ukraine. We also discussed a number of bilateral issues," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Add

Following phone conversations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands Mette Frederiksen and Mark Rutte, and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović-Burić confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. 

Context

On June 15-16 , the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conferenceto look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
switzerlandSwitzerland
denmarkDenmark
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

