Zelenskiy plans to join D-Day events in France and G7 meeting in Italy - Politico

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Zelenskiy plans to join D-Day events in France and G7 meeting in Italy - Politico

Zelenskiy plans to join D-Day events in France and G7 meeting in Italy - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58442 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend D-Day celebrations in France and the G7 summit in Italy next month to appeal to the West for military support, demanding the confiscation of Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to attend the D-Day celebrations next month in France and then the G7 meeting in Italy. This was reported by Politico, citing two informed people, UNN reported.

The newspaper notes that Zelensky's plans are particularly noteworthy as he recently canceled foreign trips after Russia launched a major offensive on the city of Kharkiv. But Ukraine also desperately needs continued support and global attention, and this trip will give him time with world leaders, including President Joe Biden, to discuss his country's interests.

The Ukrainian president's schedule is always subject to change, the sources emphasized. But if all goes according to plan, Zelenskiy is expected to use the trip to call, as he has in recent interviews, for more Western military support and to ask NATO to shoot down Russian missiles, as the United States and Britain did when Iran attacked Israel. Zelenskiy will also demand that the United States and European countries confiscate Russian assets to help fund Ukraine's defense and eventual reconstruction.

Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Portugal and Spain - media President15.05.24, 09:54 • 25356 views

Politico notes that the presence of the Ukrainian leader in France will have a huge symbolic resonance. World leaders will gather on the Normandy coast, where 80 years ago nearly 133,000 troops from the United States, Britain, and allied nations landed on the European mainland to defeat Nazi Germany - the largest amphibious invasion in military history. The event will honor the sacrifices it took to thwart Adolf Hitler's march as his troops swept across the continent before facing stiff resistance from democracies and the Soviet Union.

"At the American cemetery, Zelenskiy will stand alongside Biden, Western leaders and a Russian representative as the head of a country that is threatened with being wiped off the map. Biden, who will use the moment to speak passionately in defense of democracy around the world, is sure to brag about how he rallied allies to Ukraine's cause after Russian Vladimir Putin ordered a full invasion," Politico writes.

According to the newspaper, Zelenskyy plans to travel to Italy for the G7 afterward. For several months, the group's members have been debating the feasibility of using hundreds of billions of confiscated Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's defense and economy, citing legal conundrums and fears that Moscow could do the same to Western countries. The United States and the United Kingdom have strongly supported this idea, while some European members, such as Germany, are more skeptical.

This issue stirred up a previous meeting of G7 finance ministers, where European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde strongly opposed the complete seizure of Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy would likely use the opportunity with heads of state and government to try to convince those who doubt him.

"If there is $300 billion in the world, why not use it?" he said in January.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
g7G7
natoNATO
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
portugalPortugal
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
kharkivKharkiv

