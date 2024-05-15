Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Portugal and Spain - media President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled his visit to Portugal and Spain planned for the end of this week due to the serious internal situation in Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN Portugal, UNN reported.

It is noted that this is not the first time Zelensky has postponed trips to these countries. According to CNN Portugal, Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his trip to the Iberian Peninsula due to the serious internal situation in Ukraine.

Without providing more specific details, the Ukrainian president's delegation made it clear that the difficult situation on several front lines, including in Kharkiv, makes it inappropriate to travel abroad at this time.

Appendix

Earlier it was reported that in the coming days Zelenskyy is to visit Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement between Kyiv and Madrid.