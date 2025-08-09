$41.460.00
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 24923 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 81742 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 76352 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 251884 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 140412 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 312356 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 289013 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 105584 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 148199 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78575 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Yermak revealed details of the meeting with JD Vance and European security advisors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak shared details of a meeting in Great Britain with US Vice President JD Vance and European security advisors. Support for Ukraine and conditions for lasting peace were discussed.

Yermak revealed details of the meeting with JD Vance and European security advisors

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine shared details of a meeting in Great Britain with US Vice President JD Vance, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and security advisors from France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, Yermak thanked each participant of the meeting "for the most constructive approach."

The positions were clear: reliable, lasting peace is possible only with Ukraine at the negotiating table, with respect for our sovereignty and without recognizing the occupation. A ceasefire is needed. The front line is not a border

- wrote the head of the OP.

He emphasized that partners support Kyiv not only with words - assistance will continue in the military, financial, and sanctions spheres until the aggression stops.

"I want to especially thank US Vice President JD Vance for participating in joint discussions, respecting all points of view, and efforts for a lasting peace," Yermak summarized.

Recall

A security meeting took place in Great Britain with the participation of representatives from the USA, Ukraine, and Europe. According to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the UK's support for Ukraine remains unwavering as "we continue to work towards a just and lasting peace."

Yermak held talks with national security advisors: discussed a just peace for Ukraine08.08.25, 23:12 • 8044 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
J. D. Vance
Finland
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland