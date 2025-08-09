Yermak revealed details of the meeting with JD Vance and European security advisors

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine shared details of a meeting in Great Britain with US Vice President JD Vance, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and security advisors from France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, Yermak thanked each participant of the meeting "for the most constructive approach."

The positions were clear: reliable, lasting peace is possible only with Ukraine at the negotiating table, with respect for our sovereignty and without recognizing the occupation. A ceasefire is needed. The front line is not a border - wrote the head of the OP.

He emphasized that partners support Kyiv not only with words - assistance will continue in the military, financial, and sanctions spheres until the aggression stops.

"I want to especially thank US Vice President JD Vance for participating in joint discussions, respecting all points of view, and efforts for a lasting peace," Yermak summarized.

Recall

A security meeting took place in Great Britain with the participation of representatives from the USA, Ukraine, and Europe. According to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the UK's support for Ukraine remains unwavering as "we continue to work towards a just and lasting peace."

Yermak held talks with national security advisors: discussed a just peace for Ukraine