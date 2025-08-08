Yermak held talks with national security advisors: discussed a just peace for Ukraine

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a conversation with national security advisors from the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and NATO representatives, during which they discussed a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Yermak wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I held an online conversation with national security advisors from the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and NATO representatives. We focused on coordinating positions to bring about a lasting and just peace for Ukraine as soon as possible. We are ready to work as productively as possible to save lives and end hostilities. - wrote Yermak.

He emphasized that they agreed to continue interaction in the near future.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security advisors from Ukraine and partners held a conversation yesterday, which will also continue today.