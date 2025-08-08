Yermak held talks with national security advisors: discussed a just peace for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a conversation with national security advisors from the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and NATO representatives, during which they discussed a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Yermak wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.
I held an online conversation with national security advisors from the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and NATO representatives. We focused on coordinating positions to bring about a lasting and just peace for Ukraine as soon as possible. We are ready to work as productively as possible to save lives and end hostilities.
He emphasized that they agreed to continue interaction in the near future.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security advisors from Ukraine and partners held a conversation yesterday, which will also continue today.