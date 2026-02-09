Woman appropriated 10,000 euros belonging to a missing serviceman: she was notified of suspicion

Police have notified a woman of suspicion who appropriated almost 10,000 euros belonging to a missing soldier. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers established that by the decision of the European Court of Human Rights, the serviceman was assigned payments in the amount of €9800, and the specified funds were transferred to a special account of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. - the message says.

At the same time, it was found that the man went missing in the autumn of 2024 while performing a combat mission. Taking advantage of this circumstance, a 43-year-old resident of Dnipro, acting out of mercenary motives, impersonated a person who allegedly was in a de facto marital relationship with the applicant.

The suspect drew up a forged power of attorney on behalf of the defender, in which she indicated her right to receive the payments due to the man. As a result, almost UAH 440,000 was transferred to the perpetrator's bank account.

