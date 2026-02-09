$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 17575 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 24016 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 41257 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 42422 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 37488 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 36620 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26206 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17807 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13309 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Woman appropriated 10,000 euros belonging to a missing serviceman: she was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Kyiv police notified a woman of suspicion who appropriated almost 10,000 euros from a missing serviceman. She forged a power of attorney to receive payments from the Ministry of Justice account.

Woman appropriated 10,000 euros belonging to a missing serviceman: she was notified of suspicion

Police have notified a woman of suspicion who appropriated almost 10,000 euros belonging to a missing soldier. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers established that by the decision of the European Court of Human Rights, the serviceman was assigned payments in the amount of €9800, and the specified funds were transferred to a special account of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

- the message says.

At the same time, it was found that the man went missing in the autumn of 2024 while performing a combat mission. Taking advantage of this circumstance, a 43-year-old resident of Dnipro, acting out of mercenary motives, impersonated a person who allegedly was in a de facto marital relationship with the applicant.

The suspect drew up a forged power of attorney on behalf of the defender, in which she indicated her right to receive the payments due to the man. As a result, almost UAH 440,000 was transferred to the perpetrator's bank account.

Millions appropriated for victims of occupation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that officials of the Ministry of Social Policy are being investigated for involvement in the scheme04.02.26, 18:26 • 3384 views

Olga Rozgon

