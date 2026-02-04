Millions appropriated for victims of occupation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that officials of the Ministry of Social Policy are being investigated for involvement in the scheme

Five individuals who embezzled UAH 26.9 million in budget funds allocated to assist people who survived the Russian occupation have been notified of suspicion. The involvement of commission members and officials of the Ministry of Social Policy in this scheme is being separately investigated. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who emphasized that this is not just an offense, but looting, as reported by UNN.

Today, five individuals who embezzled UAH 26.9 million in budget funds allocated to assist people who survived the Russian occupation were notified of suspicion. Among the suspects are representatives of pseudo-charitable foundations, an entrepreneur, and a lawyer's assistant. - Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. We are separately checking the involvement of commission members and officials of the Ministry of Social Policy in this scheme. Next is the court. And a legal assessment of each episode.

The essence of the scheme, according to Kravchenko, is simple and cynical.

In 2022, immediately after the de-occupation of Kyiv region, the state allocated funds for food, essential goods, and generators for people in destroyed communities. For those who had just survived occupation, loss of home, and months of fear. The suspects submitted letters to the Ministry of Social Policy expressing their readiness to provide humanitarian aid. After receiving budget funds, they did not provide real assistance — the money was withdrawn to the accounts of shell companies that allegedly supplied products, heat, and necessary items. To conceal the embezzlement, fake reports of allegedly purchased and delivered goods were sent to the ministry. - he added.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the money that was supposed to go to food and warmth for people who had lost everything ended up in the pockets of fraudsters.

This is not just a criminal offense. This is looting. We continue to work. - Kravchenko summarized.

