Millions appropriated for victims of occupation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that officials of the Ministry of Social Policy are being investigated for involvement in the scheme

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
04:19 PM • 660 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 2646 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 3666 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 4808 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 15539 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 23754 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 18718 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 21953 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35609 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 50970 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
73%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 23723 views
British Prime Minister Starmer to Trump: "Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are particularly brutal and insidious"February 4, 07:13 AM • 6980 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 41980 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 22397 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 13403 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 22429 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 57282 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 58418 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 97413 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 105649 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Jeff Bezos
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 64 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 1548 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 3356 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 26447 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 26084 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Millions appropriated for victims of occupation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that officials of the Ministry of Social Policy are being investigated for involvement in the scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Five individuals have been notified of suspicion of appropriating UAH 26.9 million allocated to help people who survived the Russian occupation. Among the suspects are representatives of pseudo-charitable foundations, an entrepreneur, and a lawyer's assistant.

Millions appropriated for victims of occupation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that officials of the Ministry of Social Policy are being investigated for involvement in the scheme

Five individuals who embezzled UAH 26.9 million in budget funds allocated to assist people who survived the Russian occupation have been notified of suspicion. The involvement of commission members and officials of the Ministry of Social Policy in this scheme is being separately investigated. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who emphasized that this is not just an offense, but looting, as reported by UNN.

Today, five individuals who embezzled UAH 26.9 million in budget funds allocated to assist people who survived the Russian occupation were notified of suspicion. Among the suspects are representatives of pseudo-charitable foundations, an entrepreneur, and a lawyer's assistant.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. We are separately checking the involvement of commission members and officials of the Ministry of Social Policy in this scheme. Next is the court. And a legal assessment of each episode.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified03.02.26, 17:50 • 3710 views

The essence of the scheme, according to Kravchenko, is simple and cynical.

In 2022, immediately after the de-occupation of Kyiv region, the state allocated funds for food, essential goods, and generators for people in destroyed communities. For those who had just survived occupation, loss of home, and months of fear. The suspects submitted letters to the Ministry of Social Policy expressing their readiness to provide humanitarian aid. After receiving budget funds, they did not provide real assistance — the money was withdrawn to the accounts of shell companies that allegedly supplied products, heat, and necessary items. To conceal the embezzlement, fake reports of allegedly purchased and delivered goods were sent to the ministry.

- he added.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the money that was supposed to go to food and warmth for people who had lost everything ended up in the pockets of fraudsters.

This is not just a criminal offense. This is looting. We continue to work.

- Kravchenko summarized.

"Corrupt payments": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that a former deputy commander of a military unit was served with a notice of suspicion for fake combat payments02.02.26, 18:31 • 2658 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
charity