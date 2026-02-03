Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified

As of today, 211 individuals who committed atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have been identified and notified of suspicion. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who added that in January 2026 alone, two more Bucha executioners were identified by name and charged with suspicion, according to UNN.

Bucha. Silence is impossible here. In the spring of 2022, I documented the crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha. At that time, no one yet realized the scale of this tragedy. There was a suffocating silence in the streets, courtyards, and houses, and people who were killed or broken just because they were Ukrainians. - Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted in his post.

According to him, this work is now continuing in the procedural plane with names, evidence, and suspicions.

We systematically identify Russian Armed Forces servicemen involved in crimes against the civilian population. Not abstractly. By name. In January 2026 alone, we identified and charged two more Bucha executioners. A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces - commander of a combat vehicle of the communication platoon control section of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Troops. On March 5, 2022, he pointed a weapon at a civilian man's head, following an order to kill. A lucky chance, an attempt to escape, an injury, but a life saved. The person survived only because death did not make it in time this time. Also identified and charged with suspicion is a gunner-scout of the reconnaissance company of the 34th separate operational brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, who on March 24, 2022, acting in prior conspiracy with other servicemen, illegally detained two local residents. The suspect, together with his accomplices, groundlessly accused civilians of allegedly adjusting fire in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to obtain information about persons resisting the Russian occupation forces and providing support to the security and defense forces of Ukraine, subjected the victims to torture. The inhumans tied the detained civilians with plastic ties and tortured them. Taser. Knife. Death threats. They were forced to watch in turn as the other was abused. This is not an interrogation. This is a breakdown. - added the Prosecutor General.

Also, according to him, an indictment has been sent to court against the squad leader - commander of a combat vehicle of the 4th airborne assault company of the 234th airborne assault regiment. In March 2022, during a patrol, he opened fire on a civilian man who refused to obey his order: 16 shots, the life of a 41-year-old man cut short.

All these people were peaceful. Unarmed. Not involved in hostilities. There is no justification for what was done to them. - Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General added that the investigation of crimes in Bucha is a long and difficult job. Most cases, unfortunately, are in absentia. Without interrogating suspects. Only facts, examinations, testimonies, photos and videos. To turn open information into evidence of war crimes, we use OSINT, analyze social networks, videos, satellite images and public data to establish troop movement routes and identify servicemen of the Russian armed forces.

We are forming an evidence base that works both in national proceedings and serves as the basis for future cases of the International Tribunal. As of today, we have already identified and notified of suspicion 211 individuals who committed atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district. - Kravchenko emphasized.

According to the Prosecutor General, Bucha is not a closed chapter. It is a crime that has names.

And everyone who shot, tortured, and abused civilians will be identified and held accountable by law. The truth does not disappear. It just waits for its time. And we are bringing that time closer. We continue to work. - Kravchenko summarized.

