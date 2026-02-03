Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified

$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 17451 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 12765 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 21058 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 32075 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 30641 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28171 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 29264 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34535 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 44144 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 18432 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 54362 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputyFebruary 3, 09:06 AM • 27046 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 10145 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 7796 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 5096 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 8024 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 54490 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 64590 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 49200 views
UNN Lite
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 3720 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 10230 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 28579 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 29184 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 28411 views
Financial Times

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the identification of 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha. In January 2026 alone, two Russian servicemen were identified and charged.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified

As of today, 211 individuals who committed atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have been identified and notified of suspicion. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who added that in January 2026 alone, two more Bucha executioners were identified by name and charged with suspicion, according to UNN.

Bucha. Silence is impossible here. In the spring of 2022, I documented the crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha. At that time, no one yet realized the scale of this tragedy. There was a suffocating silence in the streets, courtyards, and houses, and people who were killed or broken just because they were Ukrainians.

- Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted in his post.

According to him, this work is now continuing in the procedural plane with names, evidence, and suspicions.

We systematically identify Russian Armed Forces servicemen involved in crimes against the civilian population. Not abstractly. By name. In January 2026 alone, we identified and charged two more Bucha executioners. A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces - commander of a combat vehicle of the communication platoon control section of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Troops. On March 5, 2022, he pointed a weapon at a civilian man's head, following an order to kill. A lucky chance, an attempt to escape, an injury, but a life saved. The person survived only because death did not make it in time this time. Also identified and charged with suspicion is a gunner-scout of the reconnaissance company of the 34th separate operational brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, who on March 24, 2022, acting in prior conspiracy with other servicemen, illegally detained two local residents. The suspect, together with his accomplices, groundlessly accused civilians of allegedly adjusting fire in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to obtain information about persons resisting the Russian occupation forces and providing support to the security and defense forces of Ukraine, subjected the victims to torture. The inhumans tied the detained civilians with plastic ties and tortured them. Taser. Knife. Death threats. They were forced to watch in turn as the other was abused. This is not an interrogation. This is a breakdown.

- added the Prosecutor General.

Atrocities in Bucha: Kravchenko announced his intention to identify as many Russian soldiers as possible responsible for the killings28.09.25, 18:27 • 4640 views

Also, according to him, an indictment has been sent to court against the squad leader - commander of a combat vehicle of the 4th airborne assault company of the 234th airborne assault regiment. In March 2022, during a patrol, he opened fire on a civilian man who refused to obey his order: 16 shots, the life of a 41-year-old man cut short.

All these people were peaceful. Unarmed. Not involved in hostilities. There is no justification for what was done to them.

- Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General added that the investigation of crimes in Bucha is a long and difficult job. Most cases, unfortunately, are in absentia. Without interrogating suspects. Only facts, examinations, testimonies, photos and videos. To turn open information into evidence of war crimes, we use OSINT, analyze social networks, videos, satellite images and public data to establish troop movement routes and identify servicemen of the Russian armed forces.

We are forming an evidence base that works both in national proceedings and serves as the basis for future cases of the International Tribunal. As of today, we have already identified and notified of suspicion 211 individuals who committed atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

According to the Prosecutor General, Bucha is not a closed chapter. It is a crime that has names.

And everyone who shot, tortured, and abused civilians will be identified and held accountable by law. The truth does not disappear. It just waits for its time. And we are bringing that time closer. We continue to work.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Bucha Atrocities: Kravchenko Reports Suspicions Against Two Russian Servicemen01.08.25, 12:42 • 3114 views

Antonina Tumanova

