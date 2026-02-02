$42.810.04
"Corrupt payments": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that a former deputy commander of a military unit was served with a notice of suspicion for fake combat payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a notice of suspicion to a former deputy commander of a military unit who accrued 1.97 million hryvnias for himself and others for fictitious participation in combat operations. This case is part of the systemic work of the prosecutor's office to detect corruption in payments to servicemen.

"Corrupt payments": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that a former deputy commander of a military unit was served with a notice of suspicion for fake combat payments

Corruption in the sphere of financial support for military personnel is not just a crime against the state. It is a blow to justice and trust within the army. As reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, the former deputy commander of a military unit - chief of staff, who ensured the unjustified accrual and payment of additional funds to himself and other military personnel for fictitious participation in combat operations, was notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

Within the framework of the "Corrupt Payments" program, as Kravchenko reported, the prosecutor's office is systematically working to identify, investigate, and bring to justice individuals who abuse their positions during the accrual and payment of state-guaranteed financial support to military personnel.

According to the Prosecutor General, this category of cases is one of the priorities of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense.

We coordinate the work of law enforcement agencies, provide procedural guidance for pre-trial investigations, and ensure that every hryvnia allocated to a serviceman is used legally and for its intended purpose.

- Kravchenko added.

As an example, according to him, today.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, a former deputy commander of a military unit - chief of staff was notified of suspicion. He, abusing his official position, ensured the unjustified accrual and payment of additional funds to himself and other military personnel for fictitious participation in combat operations. The total amount of damage caused to the state is 1.97 million hryvnias, Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the suspect was handed a petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Addendum

The Prosecutor General added that this is not an isolated case.

Only in 2026, under the procedural guidance of specialized prosecutor's offices in the field of defense:

- in 36 criminal proceedings, 51 persons were notified of suspicion; on the facts of illegal payments of financial support and additional remuneration for performing combat missions;

- the total amount of damage to the state is over 88.7 million hryvnias.

My position is principled and unchangeable: in war, one cannot steal, hiding behind a uniform or rank. Payments to military personnel are not a resource for abuse, but an element of justice and combat stability. The "Corrupt Payments" program is a systemic work that will continue until such crimes become inevitably punishable.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine