"Withdrawal from Donbas will open the way for further Russian aggression" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas would not restore peace, but rather create conditions for further Russian aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's interview for Le Point.

If tomorrow Ukraine somehow leaves Donbas, which will not happen, we will open the way for Putin to Kharkiv and the industrial center of Dnipro. This will only expand his capabilities - he stated.

He reminded that in 2014, the Kremlin seized Crimea to use it as a springboard for an attack on southern Ukraine, and also started a war in the east. And in case of occupation of the whole of Ukraine, the Russian dictator would use it as a springboard for further invasion of Europe.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that it is Ukraine today that determines where the eastern border of Europe will lie, because in case of Ukraine's defeat, this border could pass through Poland, and possibly through Germany.

Once Europe was divided in such a way: the eastern border of West Germany was the border of the Western world. Today everything depends on us. How much will we allow Russian ambitions to run wild? - the President emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that he admits a "Korean scenario" for Ukraine, but taking into account the differences in the scale of threats. Ukraine seeks to obtain reliable security guarantees, similar to South Korea's Patriot systems.

In addition, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine will not exchange territories with Russia, because it is not a gift to the enemy, but part of the defense and life of Ukrainians.

