"Withdrawal from Donbas will open the way for further Russian aggression" - Zelenskyy

September 3, 05:28 PM • 17565 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 28984 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 23836 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
September 3, 12:08 PM • 23969 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
September 3, 11:49 AM • 44139 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 10:05 AM • 23206 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24606 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22725 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24752 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
September 3, 06:16 AM • 47514 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 15717 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM • 44139 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 33587 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM • 47514 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 44259 views
"Withdrawal from Donbas will open the way for further Russian aggression" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas would create conditions for further Russian aggression. He emphasized that Ukraine defines the eastern border of Europe.

"Withdrawal from Donbas will open the way for further Russian aggression" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas would not restore peace, but rather create conditions for further Russian aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's interview for Le Point.

If tomorrow Ukraine somehow leaves Donbas, which will not happen, we will open the way for Putin to Kharkiv and the industrial center of Dnipro. This will only expand his capabilities

- he stated.

He reminded that in 2014, the Kremlin seized Crimea to use it as a springboard for an attack on southern Ukraine, and also started a war in the east. And in case of occupation of the whole of Ukraine, the Russian dictator would use it as a springboard for further invasion of Europe.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that it is Ukraine today that determines where the eastern border of Europe will lie, because in case of Ukraine's defeat, this border could pass through Poland, and possibly through Germany.

Once Europe was divided in such a way: the eastern border of West Germany was the border of the Western world. Today everything depends on us. How much will we allow Russian ambitions to run wild?

- the President emphasized.

President Zelenskyy stated that he admits a "Korean scenario" for Ukraine, but taking into account the differences in the scale of threats. Ukraine seeks to obtain reliable security guarantees, similar to South Korea's Patriot systems.

In addition, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine will not exchange territories with Russia, because it is not a gift to the enemy, but part of the defense and life of Ukrainians.

Veronika Marchenko

