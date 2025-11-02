We are working to support the energy sector in winter, there are concrete agreements with partners - Zelenskyy

In Moscow, they plan to harm people in Ukraine, the enemy is hitting communities, but all emergency services are on site, and Western partners are forming a fund to support energy this winter.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Russia wants to harm our people first and foremost, emphasized the President of Ukraine, listing the enemy's latest attacks on communities in Ukraine: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa regions.

Almost 1,500 attack drones, 1,170 guided aerial bombs, and over 70 missiles of various types were used by Russians to strike at life in Ukraine this week alone. .. There are dead and wounded. My condolences to all who lost loved ones due to these attacks - President Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader announced active work to ensure reliable energy support this winter.

There are already concrete agreements with our partners - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The US, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Denmark, and Sweden are already supporting with contributions to the Energy Support Fund or necessary equipment.

Russia attacks the same energy facilities with "Shaheds" up to 20 times, doubling the power of the drones' warheads. Ukraine plans to additionally fortify a hundred key substations with three levels of protection by the end of the year.

We will definitely provide 100% of funds for gas imports - Zelenskyy