U.S. Democrats are preparing a $15 billion aid package for Ukraine — FT

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are preparing a $15 billion aid package for Ukraine. Financial Times reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that if the Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress, they plan to use their powers to strengthen support for Ukraine and impose additional sanctions on the Russian economy.

According to one of the publication’s sources, one of the Democrats’ main priorities will be energy assistance for Ukraine. In addition, the funds are intended to support Ukrainian air defense.

At the same time, the media outlet points out that the aid package for Ukraine is currently at the discussion stage.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had not received $16 billion in aid from the United States under the previous agreements, but the chances of receiving aid could increase after the U.S. elections.

Trump again stated that the United States received nothing in return for the $350 billion in aid to Ukraine