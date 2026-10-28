U.S. President Donald Trump once again criticized his predecessor Joe Biden over large-scale military aid to Ukraine and European allies. According to the American leader, Washington allegedly spent $350 billion without receiving anything in return. This was reported by UNN, citing a broadcast by The National Desk.

Details

During a campaign rally, Trump said that his administration had rebuilt the U.S. armed forces, whereas Biden, according to him, had transferred a significant portion of military resources to other countries.

We rebuilt the armed forces. And Biden gave away a significant portion of them. We should have charged something for it. This is Europe. They can pay – the U.S. president said.

Trump emphasized that Europe is now paying for American weapons

The American president noted that under his administration, European partners finance the purchase of weapons from the United States, in particular through the PURL mechanism, which provides for the delivery of American weapons to Ukraine at the allies' expense.

I think they are transferring weapons to Ukraine or someone else, but they are paying us. Biden could have asked for that. He gave away $350 billion, and we got nothing in return, except that they think we are suckers – Trump said.

At the same time, the U.S. president thanked his special envoy Steve Witkoff for his efforts toward a peaceful settlement, stating that significant progress had been made in this direction.

It should be noted that Trump has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration over the amount of aid to Ukraine. At the same time, the $350 billion figure he cited is the U.S. president's own estimate, rather than a confirmed amount of direct assistance to Kyiv.

Trump's team is considering lifting sanctions on a Russian investment fund — NYT