Exclusive
01:37 PM • 2188 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 7694 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 9968 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 18016 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 19029 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20681 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20070 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17195 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36503 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67573 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Publications
Exclusives
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 73388 views
In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

After the enemy's night attack on the capital, 4,000 out of 5,635 multi-story buildings that were without heat supply still remain without heat. This is almost 33% of Kyiv's housing stock, which is being reconnected for the second time after infrastructure damage.

In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack

In Kyiv, 4,000 multi-story buildings, or about a third of the housing stock, remain without heating after the Russian attack, city mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, 4,000 multi-story buildings out of 5,635 that had no heat supply after the enemy's attack on the capital last night are without heat. In more than 1,600 residential buildings, utility workers have supplied the coolant.

- Klitschko wrote.

We should add that earlier the government reported that 5,635 buildings that were left without heating as a result of Russian attacks constitute about 46% of the capital's housing stock. Thus, the 4,000 buildings that are still without heat make up almost 33%.

The mayor emphasized: "The situation is difficult, because most of these buildings are being connected for the second time after the damage to critical infrastructure on January 9."

According to him, utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to restore heat, water, and electricity to Kyiv residents' homes.

In Kyiv, 46% of homes are without heating, 3,500 buildings are without water, and Dnipro has heating problems after the Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister20.01.26, 13:51 • 1944 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Real estate
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv