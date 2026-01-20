In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack

In Kyiv, 4,000 multi-story buildings, or about a third of the housing stock, remain without heating after the Russian attack, city mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, 4,000 multi-story buildings out of 5,635 that had no heat supply after the enemy's attack on the capital last night are without heat. In more than 1,600 residential buildings, utility workers have supplied the coolant. - Klitschko wrote.

We should add that earlier the government reported that 5,635 buildings that were left without heating as a result of Russian attacks constitute about 46% of the capital's housing stock. Thus, the 4,000 buildings that are still without heat make up almost 33%.

The mayor emphasized: "The situation is difficult, because most of these buildings are being connected for the second time after the damage to critical infrastructure on January 9."

According to him, utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to restore heat, water, and electricity to Kyiv residents' homes.

In Kyiv, 46% of homes are without heating, 3,500 buildings are without water, and Dnipro has heating problems after the Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister