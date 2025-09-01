$41.260.00
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

At the SCO summit, Vladimir Putin stated that the crisis in Ukraine was caused by a "coup d'état provoked by the West." He also expressed hope for peace in Ukraine after meeting with Donald Trump.

"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit that the crisis in Ukraine was caused by a "Western-provoked coup in Kyiv," and not by Russia's actions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

The crisis in Ukraine arose not as a result of Russia's attack, but due to a Western-provoked coup in Kyiv

- he stated.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, he also expressed hope that the understandings reached in Alaska open the way to peace in Ukraine. Putin promised to inform his SCO colleagues about the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

In addition, the dictator emphasized that the principles of the United Nations remain true and unchanged today, highlighting their importance for international stability. 

Addition

More than 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have already been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: more than 15,000 civilians have died and more than 34,000 have been wounded, and about 237,000 civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged.  

Recall

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that India is ready to convey the message about a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in turn, confirmed support for efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the war during a phone conversation with Zelenskyy.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
