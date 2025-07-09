Ukrzaliznytsia appoints additional train service Chop - Lviv: how it will run

On July 17, 19, and 25, an additional daytime train No. 218/217 will run in test mode, connecting Zakarpattia with Lviv region. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

During the summer period, the demand for travel between regions increases - therefore, in test mode, to study passenger traffic, an additional daytime train No. 218/217 will run on July 17, 19, and 25, connecting Zakarpattia with Lviv region. - the message says.

Route and schedule:

departure from Chop - 10:30, arrival in Lviv - 15:18;

departure from Lviv - 15:56, arrival in Chop - 20:38.

Stops: Batyovo, Mukachevo, Svalyava, Volovets, Slavske, Skole, Stryi.

The train consists of compartment cars with comfortable seating without a sleeping format.

It is reported that train No. 218/217 will have transfers.

In Chop:

train No. 642 Nyíregyháza - Mukachevo (from Hungary);

train No. 960 Košice - Mukachevo (from Slovakia).

In Mukachevo:

from the same trains No. 642 and No. 960.

In Batyovo:

diesel train No. 6579 Berehove - Batyovo.

Transfers to other cities of Ukraine (in Lviv):

train No. 64/63 to Poltava and Kharkiv;

train No. 112/111 to Izium;

train No. 110/109 to Mykolaiv and Kherson.

In the direction Lviv - Chop (train No. 217):

train No. 291 Kyiv - Lviv;

train No. 71/85 Pavlohrad / Dnipro - Lviv;

train No. 228/227 Kramatorsk - Ivano-Frankivsk;

train No. 79/80 Dnipro - Lviv;

train No. 63/111 Kharkiv / Izium - Lviv.

From July 11, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new regional train No. 826/825 Lviv - Ternopil - Khmelnytskyi, which will run daily, except Tuesdays. After repairs, it received individual soft seats with adjustable positions and USB sockets for charging gadgets, as well as a number of other improvements.