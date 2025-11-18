$42.070.02
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4554 views

On November 19, hourly electricity rationing schedules will be applied to the population in most regions of Ukraine throughout the entire day. The reason for the restrictions remains the consequences of massive attacks by Russian troops on energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19

On Wednesday, November 19, throughout the day, hourly power outage schedules will be applied to the population in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the restrictions remains the consequences of massive attacks by Russian troops on energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo reports this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to NPC "Ukrenergo", consumption restriction measures will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59 for household consumers.

Khmelnytskyi NPP operated at reduced capacity for three years due to a damaged turbine18.11.25, 09:35 • 1958 views

Details of restrictions:

  • Hourly outage schedules: Will be applied from 1 to 4 queues, with a predicted maximum volume of restrictions in the evening hours.
    • Power restrictions: Will also be in effect around the clock (from 00:00 to 23:59) for industrial consumers.

      Ukrenergo urges citizens to consume electricity sparingly when it is supplied according to the schedule, and emphasizes that the time and volume of outages may change.

      Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy18.11.25, 09:59 • 31231 view

      Stepan Haftko

      Society
      Energoatom
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine