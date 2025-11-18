Khmelnytskyi NPP operated at reduced capacity for three years due to a damaged turbine

Since 2022, the Khmelnytskyi NPP has been operating with a damaged turbine, and the power unit generates 100 MW less electricity than its nominal capacity. The company announces the purchase of a new modernized rotor.

UNN reports with reference to the official channel of NNEGC "Energoatom".

Details

Power unit No. 2 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP has been operating since 2022 with a damaged turbine, which lacks working blades of the 5th stage of the high-pressure cylinder (HPC). Their destruction occurred during commissioning tests after scheduled preventive maintenance. - the press service of NNEGC "Energoatom" reported.

Currently, the power unit can generate up to 900 MW of electricity, which is 100 MW lower than the nominal capacity.

The company promised to purchase a new modernized HPC rotor. This will not only restore the design nominal capacity but also increase it by 40 MW – to 1040 MW.

The current reduction in the power unit's capacity is also explained as a requirement of the dispatcher of NEC "Ukrenergo".

This is not a technical problem, but a consequence of Russia's large-scale November attacks on Ukraine's energy system. The power reduction occurs exclusively at the direction of the system operator to balance the energy system during the period after air attacks. - the company "Energoatom" reported.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an action plan to update the composition of supervisory boards and executive bodies of state fuel and energy complex companies. This provides for the formation of new management through the renewal of the supervisory boards of all state-owned companies in the energy sector.

