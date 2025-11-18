$42.070.02
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips
November 17, 04:21 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery
November 17, 01:40 PM
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety
November 17, 09:03 AM
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career
November 17, 08:31 AM
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday
November 16, 09:02 PM
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
November 14, 04:53 PM
Khmelnytskyi NPP operated at reduced capacity for three years due to a damaged turbine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Since 2022, power unit No. 2 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP has been operating with a damaged turbine, producing 100 MW less electricity. Energoatom plans to purchase a new rotor, which will allow increasing the capacity to 1040 MW.

Khmelnytskyi NPP operated at reduced capacity for three years due to a damaged turbine

Since 2022, the Khmelnytskyi NPP has been operating with a damaged turbine, and the power unit generates 100 MW less electricity than its nominal capacity. The company announces the purchase of a new modernized rotor. 
UNN reports with reference to the official channel of NNEGC "Energoatom".

Details

  Power unit No. 2 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP has been operating since 2022 with a damaged turbine, which lacks working blades of the 5th stage of the high-pressure cylinder (HPC). Their destruction occurred during commissioning tests after scheduled preventive maintenance.   

- the press service of NNEGC "Energoatom" reported.

Currently, the power unit can generate up to 900 MW of electricity, which is 100 MW lower than the nominal capacity.

The company promised to purchase a new modernized HPC rotor. This will not only restore the design nominal capacity but also increase it by 40 MW – to 1040 MW.

 The current reduction in the power unit's capacity is also explained as a requirement of the dispatcher of NEC "Ukrenergo". 

This is not a technical problem, but a consequence of Russia's large-scale November attacks on Ukraine's energy system. The power reduction occurs exclusively at the direction of the system operator to balance the energy system during the period after air attacks.

- the company "Energoatom" reported.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an action plan to update the composition of supervisory boards and executive bodies of state fuel and energy complex companies. This provides for the formation of new management through the renewal of the supervisory boards of all state-owned companies in the energy sector.

Zaporizhzhia NPP again under threat of blackout: power lost from one of two external lines14.11.25, 19:40 • 3311 views

