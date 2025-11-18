Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia has once again attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine - this time in four regions, and most regions continue to apply electricity outage schedules until the end of the day, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Repair and restoration work is underway at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities, as noted.

"Today, in most regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the report says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the electricity outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy noted.

