Ukrainians have a worse attitude towards Poland and the United States - poll

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103377 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112884 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158953 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255903 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175170 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166187 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34676 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40383 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 46877 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46877 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 44412 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44412 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM • 32884 views

12:27 AM • 32884 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255858 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229034 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240414 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 226973 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226973 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 75020 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75020 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 81151 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81151 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 114016 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114016 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114858 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114858 views
Ukrainians have a worse attitude towards Poland and the United States - poll

Ukrainians have a worse attitude towards Poland and the United States - poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30386 views

Among Ukrainians, the level of perception of Poland and the United States as friendly countries has decreased. The survey showed that most Ukrainians still consider the United States and Poland to be friendly countries, but positive assessments have decreased for both.

In February 2024, the majority of Ukrainians consider the United States and the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Canada, France, and Japan to be friendly to Ukraine. At the same time, the share of those who consider Poland and the United States to be friendly countries has decreased. This is stated in a survey by the Rating group, UNN reports.

Details

In general, the majority of Ukrainians consider the United States and the United Kingdom (81% each), Germany (80%), Poland and Lithuania (79% each), Canada (78%), France (70%), and Japan (55%) to be friendly to Ukraine. 

Poland remains a friendly country for the majority of Ukrainians, but the positive assessment has decreased from 94% to 79% compared to last year. In addition, the share of those who consider Poland to be definitely friendly has decreased from 79% to 33%.

Although the majority of Ukrainians continue to perceive the United States as a friendly country, since June the share of those who say the United States is definitely friendly and choose the option "rather friendly" has decreased from 61% to 35%.

"For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations": Kuleba calls to bring to justice those responsible for provocation with Ukrainian grain on the border12.02.24, 16:09 • 23518 views

The vast majority of Ukrainians consider russia (97%), belarus (90%), and Iran (75%) to be hostile countries.

Moreover, the attitude toward belarus has also deteriorated: the share of respondents who treat it as an absolutely hostile country has increased from 56% to 71%.

China and Hungary have moved into the category of rather unfriendly countries: 58% consider China to be hostile, and 52% - Hungary. Previously, these two countries were perceived more neutrally: In June 2023, China was considered a hostile country by 34% of respondents and neutral by 52%, while Hungary was previously considered a hostile country by 42% of respondents and neutral by 26%.

Israel is considered neutral to friendly: 44%  rated it as neutral, 38% - friendly. Ukrainians view Turkey more as a neutral country (51%). At the same time, compared to June 2023, the prevalence of the opinion that Turkey is a friendly country has decreased from 40% to 30%.

About two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees want to return home - UN survey20.02.24, 14:46 • 26602 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
canadaCanada
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
chinaChina
japanJapan
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising