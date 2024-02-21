Ukrainians have a worse attitude towards Poland and the United States - poll

In February 2024, the majority of Ukrainians consider the United States and the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Canada, France, and Japan to be friendly to Ukraine. At the same time, the share of those who consider Poland and the United States to be friendly countries has decreased. This is stated in a survey by the Rating group, UNN reports.

In general, the majority of Ukrainians consider the United States and the United Kingdom (81% each), Germany (80%), Poland and Lithuania (79% each), Canada (78%), France (70%), and Japan (55%) to be friendly to Ukraine.

Poland remains a friendly country for the majority of Ukrainians, but the positive assessment has decreased from 94% to 79% compared to last year. In addition, the share of those who consider Poland to be definitely friendly has decreased from 79% to 33%.

Although the majority of Ukrainians continue to perceive the United States as a friendly country, since June the share of those who say the United States is definitely friendly and choose the option "rather friendly" has decreased from 61% to 35%.

The vast majority of Ukrainians consider russia (97%), belarus (90%), and Iran (75%) to be hostile countries.

Moreover, the attitude toward belarus has also deteriorated: the share of respondents who treat it as an absolutely hostile country has increased from 56% to 71%.

China and Hungary have moved into the category of rather unfriendly countries: 58% consider China to be hostile, and 52% - Hungary. Previously, these two countries were perceived more neutrally: In June 2023, China was considered a hostile country by 34% of respondents and neutral by 52%, while Hungary was previously considered a hostile country by 42% of respondents and neutral by 26%.

Israel is considered neutral to friendly: 44% rated it as neutral, 38% - friendly. Ukrainians view Turkey more as a neutral country (51%). At the same time, compared to June 2023, the prevalence of the opinion that Turkey is a friendly country has decreased from 40% to 30%.

