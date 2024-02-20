ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87726 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108763 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155500 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251499 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

About two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees want to return home - UN survey

About two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees want to return home - UN survey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26600 views

Most Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons want to return home, according to a UNHCR survey.

The majority of Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons want to return to their homeland, according to a survey by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), UNN reports with reference to dpa-AFX.

Details

Out of 9,900 people surveyed in January and February, 65% of refugees and 72% of displaced persons reportedly expressed a desire to return, UNHCR Regional Director for Europe Philippe Leclerc told reporters on Tuesday. However, as indicated, the longer the war lasts, the smaller the share of those willing to return.

UNHCR estimates that about 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine and gone abroad since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. 3.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the fighting and destruction and have sought refuge in their home country.

In addition to the security situation, refugees and displaced persons also cited the lack of employment prospects and the destruction of houses and apartments as reasons for not returning. About 55% of those who returned reported finding fewer employment opportunities than expected. UNHCR therefore prioritizes recovery. So far, the humanitarian organization has repaired about 27,500 homes.

Lubinets discusses work on the return of Russian civilian hostages with UN representatives14.02.24, 17:10 • 23945 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
united-nationsUnited Nations
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

