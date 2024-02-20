About two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees want to return home - UN survey

The majority of Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons want to return to their homeland, according to a survey by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), UNN reports with reference to dpa-AFX.

Details

Out of 9,900 people surveyed in January and February, 65% of refugees and 72% of displaced persons reportedly expressed a desire to return, UNHCR Regional Director for Europe Philippe Leclerc told reporters on Tuesday. However, as indicated, the longer the war lasts, the smaller the share of those willing to return.

UNHCR estimates that about 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine and gone abroad since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. 3.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the fighting and destruction and have sought refuge in their home country.

In addition to the security situation, refugees and displaced persons also cited the lack of employment prospects and the destruction of houses and apartments as reasons for not returning. About 55% of those who returned reported finding fewer employment opportunities than expected. UNHCR therefore prioritizes recovery. So far, the humanitarian organization has repaired about 27,500 homes.

