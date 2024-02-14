Lubinets discusses work on the return of Russian civilian hostages with UN representatives

Russia does not provide any information about Ukrainians whom it has taken to its territory and is holding by force in the temporarily occupied territory. More international pressure on Russia is needed to ensure the return of children from the TOT as soon as possible. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets after a meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown and the head of the UN Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Daniel Belle, UNN reports.

Today I met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown and the Head of the UN Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Daniel Belle. We discussed in great detail Ukraine's efforts to return civilian hostages illegally abducted by Russia - Lubinets posted on social media.

He emphasized that Russia still does not provide any information about Ukrainians who were taken to its territory and are being held by force in the TOT.

They also discussed the return of children deported by Russia. As the Ombudsman emphasized, Ukraine needs as much international pressure on Russia as possible to ensure that children are returned as often as possible.

Denise Brown also reported on her visit to Zakarpattia and Kherson regions, where she participated in the opening of the Roma Integration Center and discussed a joint pilot project in the field of medicine in Ukraine.

