Ukrainian side discussed weapons and Patriot systems with Kellogg – Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

US President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, discussed with the Ukrainian side the necessary weapons, including Patriot systems, and joint arms production. The visit took place in the context of agreements between the leaders of the US and Ukraine, confirming the continuation of high-level dialogue.

Ukrainian side discussed weapons and Patriot systems with Kellogg – Sybiha

US President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, discussed with the Ukrainian side the weapons Ukraine needs, and his visit should be considered in the context of the agreements reached between the leaders of the US and Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with the Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Noël Barrot, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

When asked whether the Ukrainian side, through Kellogg, handed over to the Pentagon a list of the most necessary weapons that NATO countries would purchase for Kyiv, Sybiha replied: "Last week, Kellogg's important visit took place... The visit was very intense. Kellogg had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, the top leadership. He received information firsthand."

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this is important, as it is necessary to counter the Russian narrative that Russia is winning.

No, Russia is not winning and Ukraine is not losing. Of course, we talked about weapons, and Kellogg's visit should be considered in the context of the agreements reached by the President of Ukraine with Trump. That is, all this is a continuation of that high-level dialogue, and he came precisely as a result of those productive conversations. We need weapons, we proposed a certain approach, and Kellogg was familiarized with it regarding the purchase of weapons from the United States, primarily Patriot systems. Kellogg was informed of the necessary quantity that will indeed play an important role in protecting cities. We need a significant quantity, and that is what we presented to the general.

- Sybiha said.

The Minister noted that joint mutually beneficial cooperation was also discussed with Kellogg.

This includes Ukrainian drones, and the American side shows interest in joint production of weapons and our products. This is long-range weaponry, we need it, this was also discussed.

- Sybiha said.

Addition

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big," noting that it was the first wave of aid.

Axios, citing sources, reported that the US intends to sell approximately $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO countries as part of the first stage of a new plan to supply weapons to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he is discussing a breakthrough defense agreement with US President Donald Trump. Under it, the US could purchase Ukrainian drones, tested in the war with Russia, in exchange for Kyiv purchasing American weapons. The Ukrainian leader called the initiative "win-win" and added that drones that hit Russian targets at a distance of more than 1000 km are also needed by the American army.

On July 16, Denys Shmyhal discussed with Donald Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg further strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

