Ukrainian partisans of the ATESH movement reported that they had reconnoitered the coordinates of a Russian enterprise in Orenburg that produces Onyx missiles. The information has already been handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Representatives of the resistance wrote about this in a Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The partisans stated that they had conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the facility and collected all the necessary data for future strikes.

ATESH and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians collected data for striking the Strela Production Association, which produces Onyx missiles. – the partisans stated.

The movement emphasized that the agents managed to study the plant and its key production areas in detail.

ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson region

The plant specializes in the production of high-precision missile systems, including P-800 Onyx anti-ship missiles, which Russia regularly uses to shell civilian targets in Ukraine.

The partisans recorded the exact coordinates of the workshops, warehouses of finished products, security schemes and shipping routes, and also received help from Ukrainian employees of the plant.

We recorded the exact coordinates of the production workshops, warehouses of finished products, security schemes and shipping routes... We were helped by the plant's employees - ethnic Ukrainians who wish for the defeat of the Putin regime. All information has been handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for further work. – ATESH stated.

