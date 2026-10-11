Ukrainian forces struck a repair unit, warehouses, and enemy troop concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing a General Staff update.

Details

Yesterday and overnight on October 11, 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

A repair unit of the Russian army was struck near Chystiakove, Donetsk region. In addition, warehouses containing the enemy’s materiel were struck in the areas of Makiivka in Donetsk region and Horodyshche in Luhansk region - the statement said.

The Defense Forces struck enemy UAV launch sites, command posts, and a Mesh network repeater

At the same time, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops struck areas where Russian occupying forces were concentrated near Purdivka, Lysychansk, and Irmino in Luhansk region.

The Defense Forces struck the Samara LDFS again — General Staff