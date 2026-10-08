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The Defense Forces struck enemy UAV launch sites, command posts, and a Mesh network repeater

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Ukrainian military struck a strike drone base, a Mesh network repeater, command posts, and the occupiers’ warehouses.

The Defense Forces struck enemy UAV launch sites, command posts, and a Mesh network repeater

On October 7 and during the night of October 8, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Donetsk area, a site for the storage, preparation, and launch of the enemy’s attack UAVs was struck. The systematic targeting of such facilities is aimed at reducing the Russian aggressor’s ability to strike civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine

- the post says.

In addition, a repeater of the Russian units’ Mesh network was struck in the Black Sea. In the areas of Prydorozhne in Luhansk Oblast and Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers struck enemy command posts.

Also, a Russian occupiers’ logistics depot was struck in the Ocheretyne area. A field artillery ammunition depot of the Russian army was struck in the area of Verkhniosykove in Donetsk Oblast. Operations against key military targets of the Russian aggressors are ongoing

- the General Staff noted.

We remind you

Over the past day, October 6, Russian forces lost 1,690 personnel. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,545,950 personnel.

Alla Kiosak

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