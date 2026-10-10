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The Defense Forces struck the Samara LDFS again — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Ukrainian forces again struck the Samara LDFS in Russia’s Samara region. On October 7, they destroyed four storage tanks there and caused a fire.

The Defense Forces struck the Samara LDFS again — General Staff

During the night of October 10, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) again. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the night of October 10, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) again, near the settlement of Prosvet in Russia’s Samara Region. The extent of the damage is being уточнено

- the statement said.

The Samara LPDS is a major oil receiving, storage, and blending hub. Crude oil arrives via trunk pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia. At the station, oil with varying sulfur content is blended to produce the Urals export grade. The facility is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian armed forces.

In addition, the destruction of four RVS-50000 tanks and a large-scale fire at the Samara LPDS on October 7, 2026, was confirmed.

Striking such facilities constitutes Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation.

We remind you

On October 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions, as well as "effective operations" in the Black Sea and in five Russian regions—targeting airfields, enterprises, oil refineries, a missile and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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