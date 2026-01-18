$43.180.08
Ukrainian energy workers began repairing power lines in the area of the ZNPP - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Repair work has begun on the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 backup power line near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This became possible thanks to another ceasefire achieved through the mediation of the IAEA.

Ukrainian energy workers began repairing power lines in the area of the ZNPP - IAEA
Photo: IAEA

Near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, repair work has begun on the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 backup power line, which connects the plant to the power system, as part of a ceasefire. This was reported by the IAEA on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

Director General Rafael Grossi announced that critical repair work has begun on the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 backup power line, which connects the Ukrainian ZNPP to the power system, as part of another ceasefire brokered by the IAEA.

- the report says.

The Ukrainian team is carrying out the repair work, and the IAEA team on site is monitoring their progress.

Recall

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi officially confirmed that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a local truce. This humanitarian decision will allow the restoration of the last backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to begin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

