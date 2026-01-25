$43.170.00
Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

This week has been one of the most difficult for the Ukrainian energy sector since the 2022 blackout, following two combined attacks on January 20 and 23. The government is introducing bonuses for repair crews, expanding the network of "Invincibility Points," and providing support to businesses.

Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - Svyrydenko

This week has been one of the most difficult for Ukraine's energy sector since the 2022 blackout. This was reported on Telegram by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, after two combined attacks on January 20 and 23, against the backdrop of severe frosts and damage from previous shelling, the energy system experienced an extraordinary load.

Restoration of the energy system

At the same time, up to 85% of consumers remained without electricity after the first attack, and by the end of the week, 60% had already been reconnected. More than 180 brigades of power engineers, utility workers, and railway workers are working around the clock to restore electricity supply. Divers from the State Emergency Service worked in icy water throughout the week to repair pipes at one of the thermal power plants.

The government has maximized electricity imports and created conditions for the rapid connection of distributed generation. All business requests on the "Pulse" platform regarding the connection of cogeneration units are being processed by the Ministry of Economy on an urgent basis.

- noted the head of government.

Support for repair crew workers

A bonus of UAH 20,000 is being introduced for power engineers, heat engineers, utility workers, and railway workers who work in dangerous conditions.

People's support

The government has expanded the network of Invincibility Points - strongholds will operate for up to 48 hours continuously. More than 10,600 points are operating throughout the country, which have been used by more than 130,000 people during the week. Hot meal points are operating in residential areas where houses do not have gas heating.

Special attention is paid to people with limited mobility. The Ministry of Social Policy processes requests from such citizens by calling 112 on a priority basis. Regular visits to such citizens are organized to provide assistance in conditions of lack of heat in their homes. The State Emergency Service has deployed additional assistance points with beds for people with limited mobility.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Business support

Small and medium-sized businesses will receive additional support. Individual entrepreneurs of groups 2 and 3, who have at least one hired employee, will be able to apply for a one-time assistance of UAH 7,500 to UAH 15,000 for generators, their repair, and fuel. For entrepreneurs, 0% loans will be available for the purchase of energy equipment.

Ensuring communication

Together with mobile operators, the government provides backup power for base stations so that Ukrainians remain connected even during long outages.

Food security is a separate focus of the government. We are in constant contact with agricultural producers who ensure stable production and supply of products even during outages.

- Svyrydenko indicated.

Assistance to communities

This week, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 2.56 billion from the budget's reserve fund for mobile generation for regions with critical needs - Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. Other support is also provided to affected communities and energy companies, including through the hub at the Ministry of Energy and the State Emergency Service.

International support

Following the meeting of "Energy Ramstein", it was decided that G7+ countries will soon transfer 6,000 units of large energy equipment for quick repairs and provide additional contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

"We thank everyone who day and night restores light, heat, and life in communities even after the most powerful attacks," Svyrydenko summarized.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that January 22 was the most difficult day for Ukraine's energy system since the blackout in November 2022. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipro region.

The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikes

