The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikes

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 2058 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 18486 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 36309 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 31096 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 40226 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38295 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48457 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 45020 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35714 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29709 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
Exclusives
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes
January 25, 12:06 AM
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the USA
January 25, 12:41 AM
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs
January 25, 01:15 AM
EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - Reuters
January 25, 01:52 AM
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center
January 25, 03:35 AM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 03:12 PM
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
January 23, 12:42 PM
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 101087 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
January 22, 04:50 PM
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
January 22, 02:43 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Kharkiv
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
January 24, 08:56 AM
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
January 23, 12:32 PM
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
January 23, 11:14 AM
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
January 22, 05:56 PM
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News

The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 162 views

The Ministry of Energy released a video about the restoration of energy infrastructure after massive Russian attacks. The system holds up thanks to the hard work of energy workers who work seven days a week.

The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikes

The Ministry of Energy has released a video about how the restoration of energy infrastructure is progressing after massive Russian attacks in the conditions of a harsh winter. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that in difficult conditions, the system holds up thanks to the hard work of people.

The most difficult winter, which rests on people. On energy workers who work seven days a week - day and night, in the frost. Every time the enemy tries to break us, plunge us into darkness and cold, sow panic and despair, our energy workers, utility workers, railway workers, rescuers restore everything that Russia destroyed. Thanks to these people, light returns to the homes of Ukrainians, hospitals, schools and enterprises. Thanks to them, after darkness, light wins again

- the post says.

Recall

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, 170 objects were damaged, including residential buildings and infrastructure. Emergency recovery work is underway, and invincibility and heating points have been deployed.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine