The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikes

The Ministry of Energy has released a video about how the restoration of energy infrastructure is progressing after massive Russian attacks in the conditions of a harsh winter. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that in difficult conditions, the system holds up thanks to the hard work of people.

The most difficult winter, which rests on people. On energy workers who work seven days a week - day and night, in the frost. Every time the enemy tries to break us, plunge us into darkness and cold, sow panic and despair, our energy workers, utility workers, railway workers, rescuers restore everything that Russia destroyed. Thanks to these people, light returns to the homes of Ukrainians, hospitals, schools and enterprises. Thanks to them, after darkness, light wins again - the post says.

Recall

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, 170 objects were damaged, including residential buildings and infrastructure. Emergency recovery work is underway, and invincibility and heating points have been deployed.