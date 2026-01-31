Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
03:43 PM • 160 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 1330 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 1894 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 2702 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 1734 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 8512 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 15772 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 16504 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 15937 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21829 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3m/s
67%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 23795 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 17002 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 12567 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 11268 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation11:24 AM • 4156 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21829 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 51739 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 33942 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 38616 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 41852 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 11290 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 17040 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 20331 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 19517 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 19510 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Gold

Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11537 views

Emergency power outages occurred in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, the metro stopped, and water supply disruptions arose. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of Russian attacks.

Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted

Emergency power outages occurred in Kyiv and a number of regions, the subway stopped in the capital and Kharkiv, and there were water supply interruptions in a number of cities, local authorities, oblenergos and companies reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Emergency power outages

Regions began to report emergency power outages.

"In Kyiv, as in many cities of Ukraine, emergency power outages occurred. Subway traffic was stopped due to low voltage in the network. Underground subway stations can currently operate as shelters (on backup power of the stations)," said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko on social networks.

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo," DTEK reported.

"Odesa region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo," DTEK indicated.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules for 1-5 queues of consumers have been introduced in Sumy region. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of attacks by the Russian army," Sumyoblenergo reported.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", 10 queues of the Emergency Shutdown Schedule (ESS) were applied simultaneously in Chernihiv region," Chernihivoblenergo noted.

"At 10:48, an order was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply 6-10 queues of ESS," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo," DTEK noted.

Water supply interruptions

In Sumy, "due to power supply interruptions, some facilities of the "Miskvodokanal" utility company were de-energized." "We ask residents of the city who currently do not have water to treat temporary inconveniences with understanding. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem. As soon as the situation stabilizes, water supply will be restored," the "Miskvodokanal" utility company of the Sumy City Council noted.

In Vinnytsia, "due to a complete lack of electricity, the main water pumping station of Vinnytsia stopped: the entire city is currently without water," Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal reported.

Subway stop

In Kyiv, "due to the disappearance of voltage from external power centers in the subway, train traffic and escalator operation were temporarily suspended," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

In Kharkiv, "due to technical reasons, train traffic on subway lines was temporarily suspended," the Kharkiv Metro reported. They promised to announce the resumption of traffic additionally.

Kyiv metro temporarily stopped due to power outage - Kyiv City State Administration31.01.26, 11:19 • 2402 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv City State Administration
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv