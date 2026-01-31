Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted

Emergency power outages occurred in Kyiv and a number of regions, the subway stopped in the capital and Kharkiv, and there were water supply interruptions in a number of cities, local authorities, oblenergos and companies reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Emergency power outages

Regions began to report emergency power outages.

"In Kyiv, as in many cities of Ukraine, emergency power outages occurred. Subway traffic was stopped due to low voltage in the network. Underground subway stations can currently operate as shelters (on backup power of the stations)," said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko on social networks.

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo," DTEK reported.

"Odesa region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo," DTEK indicated.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules for 1-5 queues of consumers have been introduced in Sumy region. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of attacks by the Russian army," Sumyoblenergo reported.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", 10 queues of the Emergency Shutdown Schedule (ESS) were applied simultaneously in Chernihiv region," Chernihivoblenergo noted.

"At 10:48, an order was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply 6-10 queues of ESS," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo," DTEK noted.

Water supply interruptions

In Sumy, "due to power supply interruptions, some facilities of the "Miskvodokanal" utility company were de-energized." "We ask residents of the city who currently do not have water to treat temporary inconveniences with understanding. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem. As soon as the situation stabilizes, water supply will be restored," the "Miskvodokanal" utility company of the Sumy City Council noted.

In Vinnytsia, "due to a complete lack of electricity, the main water pumping station of Vinnytsia stopped: the entire city is currently without water," Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal reported.

Subway stop

In Kyiv, "due to the disappearance of voltage from external power centers in the subway, train traffic and escalator operation were temporarily suspended," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

In Kharkiv, "due to technical reasons, train traffic on subway lines was temporarily suspended," the Kharkiv Metro reported. They promised to announce the resumption of traffic additionally.

