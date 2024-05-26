Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 12 of 14 missiles and 31 attack UAVs

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53209 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102238 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145405 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149884 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245964 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173181 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164622 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223398 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111915 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45557 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57721 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36374 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209712 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222550 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53209 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29810 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111915 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112944 views
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 12 of 14 missiles and 31 attack UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42893 views

During a nighttime air strike, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 of 14 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in 9 regions of Ukraine.

On the night of Sunday, May 26, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk. UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs, in particular:

  • 2 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of Tambov region - Russian Federation);
  • 12 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area Saratov region - Russian Federation);
  • 31 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launches - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea).

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down the enemy:

  • 12 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;
  • 31 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs.

The air targets were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv regions.

If Ukraine had more modern air defense and aviation systems, Russian terror would be simply impossible - Zelenskyy25.05.24, 18:58 • 101593 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
poltavaPoltava
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

