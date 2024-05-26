Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 12 of 14 missiles and 31 attack UAVs

On the night of Sunday, May 26, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk. UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs, in particular:

2 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of Tambov region - Russian Federation);

12 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area Saratov region - Russian Federation);

31 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launches - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea).

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down the enemy:

12 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

31 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs.

The air targets were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv regions.

