Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 37 Russian attack drones

At night, as a result of an anti-aircraft battle, all 37 enemy drones were shot down in different regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports .

Details

On the night of May 19, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 37 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units repelled the enemy attack. As a result of the air battle, all 37 drones were shot down in different regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kherson.

Hostile UAVs spotted in several regions