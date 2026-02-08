$43.140.00
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a logistics depot, a UAV control point, and areas where Russian troops were concentrated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a logistics depot, a UAV control point, and areas where Russian troops were concentrated in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Astrakhan regions. A technical building and an assembly building at the Kapustin Yar training ground were damaged.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a logistics depot, a UAV control point, and areas where Russian troops were concentrated

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike at military targets of the Russian aggressor in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation. Strikes were recorded in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, as well as in the Astrakhan region of Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A logistics warehouse, an area of personnel concentration, and an enemy UAV control point were hit. As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the Russian Federation.

- the post says.

According to the Defense Forces, on the night of February 8, a logistics warehouse of an enemy unit was hit in the area of the temporarily occupied Rozivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

It is also reported that the day before, in the area of the settlement of Krasnohirske in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, an area of enemy personnel concentration was hit.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Novoekonomichne, an enemy UAV control point was hit. In addition, as a result of previous strikes on the State Central Inter-service Training Ground of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "Kapustin Yar" in Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, damage to the technical facility for servicing medium-range ballistic missiles, the assembly building, and the logistics warehouse was confirmed.

- emphasize the General Staff.

Currently, enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - the post emphasizes.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
