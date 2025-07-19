$41.870.05
Ukraine to receive Patriot from Germany no earlier than in six months - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

Germany plans to transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which is currently being produced by Raytheon. The delivery is expected no earlier than in 6-8 months, as the system is still in production.

Ukraine to receive Patriot from Germany no earlier than in six months - media

Germany plans to transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, but its delivery and commissioning are not expected earlier than in 6–8 months. This is reported by the German publication Bild, citing sources in the country's government, according to UNN.

According to the initial plan, the US was supposed to transfer part of its air defense system reserves to Ukraine, and Germany was to cover the costs of their replenishment. However, US President Donald Trump refused to transfer systems from army reserves. As a result, European countries have to independently allocate equipment from their reserves and order their replacement from US manufacturers.

- the report says.

It is noted that merely financing the purchase of weapons for Ukraine does not solve the problem. European countries have to resort to using their own reserves and placing orders for their replenishment with manufacturers from the USA.

The publication reports that there is currently a shortage of air defense systems in Europe. Negotiations on who and how can support Ukraine have been ongoing for several days in a closed format.

According to the latest data, Switzerland found itself lower in the queue for receiving Patriot systems, and the first unit of these complexes, paid for by Germany, will be sent directly to Ukraine. At the same time, the system is still in production by the American company Raytheon and will not be ready for transfer earlier than in six to eight months.

Recall

On Monday, July 14, Trump announced an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to which European NATO countries would buy American weapons, including advanced Patriot systems, and transfer them to Kyiv.

The US is considering selling Patriot air defense systems from its reserves to Ukraine. This is happening as part of Donald Trump's new plan, under which European allies will purchase American weapons for Kyiv.

General Alexus Grinkevich, Commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Europe, stated that preparations are underway for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He noted that he is working very closely with the Germans on this issue, despite Germany's previous statements about the lack of information regarding current deliveries.

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine is being discussed, but will take days or weeks. The US has also revised the Patriot delivery schedule to accelerate support for Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
