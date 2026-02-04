Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz

The first batch of American LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) in 2026 has already arrived in Ukraine - almost 100 million cubic meters. Subsequent batches of American gas have already been contracted and will be delivered to Ukraine in February-March, the Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine" in partnership with ORLEN has ensured the supply of the first batch of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Ukraine in 2026. The volume of the supply is almost 100 million cubic meters," the company reported.

This, as noted, is enough to provide gas to about 700,000 families during the winter period for a month.

"Additional gas volumes are extremely important during extreme frosts and terrorist Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. We are systematically working with international partners so that Ukraine has the resources for a stable winter. Thanks to our partners from ORLEN. The next batches of American gas have already been contracted and will be delivered to Ukraine in February-March," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

The LNG tanker, as indicated, was en route for 20 days. Gas reception took place at the end of January at the LNG terminal in Świnoujście (Poland). After regasification, the resource is already available for Ukraine's needs.

"In total, in 2026, LNG supplies from the USA to Ukraine could reach up to 1 billion cubic meters, which will be a significant contribution to ensuring the stable operation of the energy system in wartime conditions," Naftogaz noted.

New route

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, a Greek joint venture signed its first agreement to supply American LNG to Ukraine in March, it announced on Monday, as Greece seeks to strengthen its role as a transit route for gas to Europe, which plans to ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

"A cargo of American LNG will reach the Greek LNG terminal Revithoussa, and its delivery to the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is scheduled for March via a pipeline connecting Greece to Ukraine through Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova," Atlantic See LNG Trade, a joint venture of Aktor and Greek gas supplier DEPA, said in a statement.

The maximum amount can reach 1 terawatt-hour depending on the available capacity of the involved gas network operators, the statement added.

The US Embassy in Ukraine reacted to the news, stating that it was "important news regarding the first delivery of American LNG to Ukraine via the Vertical Corridor." "This is mutually beneficial for Ukraine and the United States, opens a new route to replace Russian gas in Europe, and demonstrates the role of American business in strengthening Ukraine's energy security," the US Embassy emphasized on X.

According to reports, Greece last year agreed to import 700 million cubic meters of American LNG annually, starting in 2030, in its first long-term agreement with Washington, which aims to replace Russian supplies to Europe.