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Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

Ukraine’s need for external financing for 2027 exceeds $52 billion, of which more than $32.6 billion still needs to be raised. Defense spending could reach 44% of GDP.

Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi

Ukraine needs to raise an additional more than $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this during a conversation with representatives of the World Bank, the IMF, the EU and the G7 countries, UNN reports.

For 2027, it (the external financing need — ed.) exceeds $52 billion. Almost $20 billion has already been clearly identified under agreements with the EU, the IMF and Japan, while we need to raise another more than $32.6 billion (€30 billion). The country's defense capability, the payment of pensions, and support for the operation of hospitals and businesses depend on these funds 

— Koretskyi said.

According to him, next year, budget expenditures on defense and security alone will amount to almost 44% of GDP, and we will need additional resources for defense. The off-budget need for the Defense Forces is estimated at $45 billion (€40 billion). 

Koretskyi emphasized that Ukraine continues to work on fulfilling its part of the work. This week, the Government, for its part, is to approve all the necessary decisions to continue financing, while Parliament is to consider the draft laws envisaged by the IMF, World Bank and EU support programs.

I spoke at a ministerial roundtable held as part of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank via video link from Kyiv after another massive strike on the energy sector. Russia systematically attacks critical infrastructure, businesses, production facilities and civilian sites. Due to the destruction and suspension of the operation of enterprises, tax revenues by the end of the year will be approximately $1.5 billion lower than forecast. I thanked the partners for identifying sources to cover our needs for 2026, and the EU separately for the Ukraine Support Loan worth €90 billion for 2026–2027 

— Koretskyi summarized.

Ukraine’s state budget received nearly UAH 50 billion less in revenues than expected - minister12.10.26, 10:55 • 26077 views

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