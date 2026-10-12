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Ukraine’s state budget received nearly UAH 50 billion less in revenues than expected - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

In January–September, the budget received nearly UAH 50 billion less than expected, while the annual shortfall in tax revenues may reach UAH 70 billion. Inflation rose to 10%.

Ukraine’s state budget received nearly UAH 50 billion less in revenues than expected - minister

Ukraine’s state budget general fund has received nearly UAH 50 billion less than the planned revenues this year. At the same time, inflation has accelerated. Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko said this during a speech in parliament on October 12, UNN reports.

Details

"From January to September, the state budget’s general fund had already received nearly UAH 50 billion less than the planned revenues, of which UAH 32 billion came in August and September. For the year, the shortfall in tax revenues may amount to an expected UAH 70 billion," Serhii Marchenko said.

He also said that inflation is accelerating under the influence of rising costs and supply disruptions.

"In September, consumer prices rose by 2.1 percent, while annual inflation accelerated to 10 percent," the official noted.

It will be recalled

The Draft Budget-2027 envisages a deficit of 15% of GDP and debt exceeding 110% of GDP. UAH 4.885 trillion is planned to be allocated to security and defense. How much Ukraine is short of and where the money will be sought.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyFinance
State budget
Serhiy Marchenko
Ukraine