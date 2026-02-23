Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters on the path to EU membership - Stefanchuk

$43.270.01
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:20 PM • 34 views
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 978 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 4204 views
12:02 PM • 4204 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11982 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 17415 views
10:23 AM • 17415 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov
10:16 AM • 17803 views
10:16 AM • 17803 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 29207 views
07:26 AM • 29207 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 41361 views
February 23, 06:24 AM • 41361 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 40393 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 61744 views
February 22, 07:22 PM • 61744 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in Ukraine
February 23, 04:34 AM • 17227 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff
February 23, 04:51 AM • 31941 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses
07:45 AM • 29921 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
08:38 AM • 28679 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition government
11:50 AM • 11941 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 34 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 978 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
February 20, 01:32 PM • 117069 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
February 20, 11:49 AM • 126880 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 10:00 AM • 132606 views
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 132606 views
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
11:24 AM • 10495 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
08:38 AM • 29350 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
February 21, 03:47 PM • 58249 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
February 21, 08:33 AM • 58971 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview
February 21, 07:37 AM • 58329 views
Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters on the path to EU membership - Stefanchuk

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 130 views

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the expectation of opening three negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU membership. This was discussed during a meeting with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.

Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters on the path to EU membership - Stefanchuk

We expect the opening of three negotiation clusters on Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union — this will be an important signal of trust in our reforms and the state's resilience in wartime. This was discussed during a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, said Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Head of the Verkhovna Rada informed about the security situation — Russia continues massive attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, which once again proves its unwillingness for peace and disregard for international law. That is why further support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions pressure, and countering their circumvention remain critically important.

Foreign Minister Sybiha confirms discussions on Ukraine's accelerated EU accession16.02.26, 15:30 • 3538 views

Stefanchuk also thanked the peoples of Europe for their solidarity and unprecedented support for Ukraine. On this difficult anniversary, the unity in understanding is especially palpable: Ukraine's security is part of the security of all Europe.

Particular attention was paid to further promoting European integration, reforms, and preparing for the country's recovery. Ukraine is already contributing to a new European security architecture, having unique experience in countering aggression. We are preparing to rebuild a strong, democratic, and prosperous Ukraine — together with European partners 

- summarized the Head of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 519.12.25, 17:48 • 41383 views

Recall 

The EU is developing an unprecedented plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as next year.

Antonina Tumanova

