Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters on the path to EU membership - Stefanchuk
Kyiv • UNN
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the expectation of opening three negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU membership. This was discussed during a meeting with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.
We expect the opening of three negotiation clusters on Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union — this will be an important signal of trust in our reforms and the state's resilience in wartime. This was discussed during a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, said Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, as reported by UNN.
Details
The Head of the Verkhovna Rada informed about the security situation — Russia continues massive attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, which once again proves its unwillingness for peace and disregard for international law. That is why further support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions pressure, and countering their circumvention remain critically important.
Stefanchuk also thanked the peoples of Europe for their solidarity and unprecedented support for Ukraine. On this difficult anniversary, the unity in understanding is especially palpable: Ukraine's security is part of the security of all Europe.
Particular attention was paid to further promoting European integration, reforms, and preparing for the country's recovery. Ukraine is already contributing to a new European security architecture, having unique experience in countering aggression. We are preparing to rebuild a strong, democratic, and prosperous Ukraine — together with European partners
Recall
The EU is developing an unprecedented plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as next year.