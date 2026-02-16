Foreign Minister Sybiha confirms discussions on Ukraine's accelerated EU accession

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that discussions are currently underway regarding Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. Sybiha stated this during a press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We need to define the timeframe, clear deadlines for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. Our EU membership for Ukraine, and not only for it, is an element of the future security infrastructure, security guarantees; it is a strategic choice of our people. Ukraine is actively and successfully moving forward on the path of reforms. Undoubtedly, we must fulfill and also adhere to the relevant criteria. By the way, the Council of Europe is helping us with this, and we also discussed this, namely assistance in achieving the relevant criteria for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

He noted that after the Munich Security Conference, the discussion on Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU continues.

"After Munich, after the meetings of the President of Ukraine, all meetings held by the team, I can confirm to you that such a discussion is ongoing. We have some understanding, but there is also some resistance to such an approach. There is the short-sighted position of Hungary, which completely blocks all efforts of the Ukrainian side in this direction," the minister added.

Recall

The EU is developing an unprecedented plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as next year.