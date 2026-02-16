Foreign Minister Sybiha confirms discussions on Ukraine's accelerated EU accession

$43.100.11
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 8646 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 10979 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17330 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26615 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32692 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62168 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48356 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38550 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35616 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 9686 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 11037 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15151 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 12575 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 9824 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 8624 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62162 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114451 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 173691 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 101811 views
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 54 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19472 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 23939 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32171 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30472 views
Foreign Minister Sybiha confirms discussions on Ukraine's accelerated EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed discussions on Ukraine's accelerated EU accession. However, Hungary is blocking these efforts.

Foreign Minister Sybiha confirms discussions on Ukraine's accelerated EU accession

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that discussions are currently underway regarding Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. Sybiha stated this during a press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We need to define the timeframe, clear deadlines for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. Our EU membership for Ukraine, and not only for it, is an element of the future security infrastructure, security guarantees; it is a strategic choice of our people. Ukraine is actively and successfully moving forward on the path of reforms. Undoubtedly, we must fulfill and also adhere to the relevant criteria. By the way, the Council of Europe is helping us with this, and we also discussed this, namely assistance in achieving the relevant criteria for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

He noted that after the Munich Security Conference, the discussion on Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU continues.

"After Munich, after the meetings of the President of Ukraine, all meetings held by the team, I can confirm to you that such a discussion is ongoing. We have some understanding, but there is also some resistance to such an approach. There is the short-sighted position of Hungary, which completely blocks all efforts of the Ukrainian side in this direction," the minister added.

Recall

The EU is developing an unprecedented plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as next year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Council of Europe
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine